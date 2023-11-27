Carolyn Kennedy Kettner, 80, of Cobb Island, MD, passed away on November 20, 2023, in LaPlata, MD. Born on March 24, 1943, in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Vera Kennedy.

After graduating from high school, Carolyn worked briefly in the private sector before becoming a homemaker in 1962. In 1979, she got a job as a school bus driver for Prince George’s County Public Schools and enjoyed her job for 18 years before retiring. Carolyn’s greatest joy in life was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Carolyn enjoyed going to the beach, making ceramics, painting, reading, sewing, singing in the church choir, and studying the Bible, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Carolyn is predeceased by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband, Peter Kettner; children, Robert N. Small, Jr. (Angie), Debbie Smith (John), and Richard Small (Wendy); and four step-children, Jeff Kettner (Sherry), Mark Kettner (Tish), Peter Kettner (Heather), and David Kettner (Rafaela); sisters, Rosemary Kennedy and Betty Jane Burley, brother, Kenneth Kennedy Jr. (Maureen); Carolyn leaves behind five grandchildren, eleven step-grandchildren; and, six great-grandchildren, and numerous great step-grandchildren.

The family will not be having a public service.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD.