Carolyn Marie Maddox, aged 79, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2023, in La Plata, MD. Born in Washington, DC on December 6, 1943, Carolyn was the daughter of Joseph and Anna Lockwood.

After graduation, she worked as a waitress for 23 years before becoming an officer manager for State Farm. She was employed there until 2006 when she retired. Carolyn was passionate about her work and loved what she did for a living.

Carolyn was blessed with five children, Denise Herbert (Boh) of Mechanicsville, MD, Christine Gatton (Bryan) of Prince Frederick, MD, Anna Proctor (Gus) of Charlotte Hall, MD, Michele O’Connor (Ryan) of La Plata, MD, and Martin Sosbe, Jr., who predeceased his mother.

In her free time, Carolyn enjoyed playing slot machines in Dover, painting, sewing, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, going to church, dining out, and indulging in crabs. Additionally, she loved visiting Virginia Beach and Myrtle Beach. She loved to be on the water.

Carolyn was predeceased by her beloved husband, David Maddox, son Martin, and her parents. She is survived by her four children, her siblings, William Lockwood (Debbie) of Auburndale, FL, Craig Lockwood (Jane) of Indian Head, MD, JoAnne Murphy (Bob) of Fairfax, VA, and Cathy Lockwood of Nanjemoy, MD. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on November 1, 2023, from 11:00 am to 12:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

