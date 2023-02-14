Casey Woodrow Conley Allan, 37, of Maurertown, VA, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 2, 2023 in Manassas, VA.

He was born on January 1, 1986 in Fairfax County, VA to Jeffrey Allan and Colleen Allan-Conley of Tall Timbers, MD. Casey grew-up in St. Mary’s County Maryland when his family moved to Southern Maryland in the mid-1990s. He graduated from Great Mills High School in 2004.

Casey was a skilled machinist who learned his craft at Carl Foster Machining Inc (CFMI), a small prototype aerospace machine shop. He worked the last 4 years as a journeyman CNC programmer, machinist, and operator for True Precision Machining, Inc. Casey loved the outdoor lifestyle. In 2009, he hiked 970 miles of the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to the Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. In 2015, Casey reversed direction and hiked the Appalachian trail 320 miles from Pennsylvania to the Shenandoah National Park. In 2018, Casey moved into a mountain home in Virginia’s Shenandoah County, not far from where he left the Appalachian trail on his hikes. His greatest pride and joy were his two young sons, Eustace and Emmett. He was a devoted father who loved spending as much time as possible with the kids, teaching them how to camp and fish in the mountains. Casey maintained a strong connection with his Southern Maryland family and many friends. He loved boating the Potomac River and taught his kids the fine art of eating crabs and oysters. Casey loved the ocean beaches, particularly Chincoteague Island and the Assateague Island National Seashore. He was an avid fan of everything Washington Capitals, Washington Nationals, and Washington Redskins.

In addition to his parents, Jeffrey and Colleen, Casey is survived by his children Eustace Urbani, Emmett Allan, and their mother Courtney Urbani from Front Royal, VA; his sister Kimberly Allan of Tall Timbers, MD; his brother Dustin Allan, sister-in-law Kaitlin Allan and his nephews Sullivan Allan and Finnegan Allan of Lexington Park, MD; and his extended family and many friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service to share memories of Casey at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jeffrey Allan, 44584 Shallow Ford Ct, Tall Timbers, MD 20690 to establish a custodial account for Casey’s sons.

