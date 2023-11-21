Cash Reward Offered In Waldorf Attempted Robbery Case

WALDORF, Md – On November 15 at 6 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 3800 block of Huntington Woods Drive for the report of an attempted armed robbery.

A preliminary investigation showed two males were riding dirt bikes in the area when three males approached, pointed firearms, and demanded the dirt bikes. One of the victims was able to flee. The other victim complied and the suspects fled in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Beach at 301-609-6513. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

