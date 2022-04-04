Catherine Elizabeth Gibson

Catherine E. “Cassie” Regan Gibson aged 94 of Lexington Park, MD passed away at Calvert Memorial Hospital on March 21, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 18, 1927 to Catherine E. Morris Regan and Cornelius P. Regan in Steelton, PA. Her family moved to Sparrows Point, MD in 1932. She attended St. Elizabeth’s Catholic High School and had numerous book-keeping jobs in Baltimore City, MD.

She married Everett G “Bud” Gibson on September 25, 1948 at St Luke’s Catholic Church in Sparrows Point. After marriage, she moved with her husband around the country before he retired from the US Navy to St. Mary’s County in 1961. While raising her children, she was very active in the Girl Scouts of America, March of Dimes, Little Flower Catholic School, and St Vincent de Paul. She also worked at Hallmark for over 20 years.

She is predeceased by Everett G. “Bud” Gibson, her husband of 60 years, who passed away in October of 2008. She is also predeceased by their infant daughter Laura M. Gibson, her sisters Mary Ellen Guthrie and Thelma Kottraba, her brother Cornelius Regan Jr and her grandson Mark J. Snyder.

She is survived by her children Gerard “Jerry” Gibson (Caryl), Sharon Holliday (Michael); Gail Gibson; and Nancy Hess (Robert). Also surviving are her grandchildren Jessica Hitt (Travis Bennett), Teddie Hitt (Meaghan), Tara Snyder, Miranda Shade (Gregory Sr), Catherine “Cassie” Raley, Benjamin Raley, Regan Michaels (Robert) and her great grandchildren Joshua Bennett, Maya Bennett, Michaela Bennett, Lillian Shade, Laura Shade, Gregory Shade Jr, Kyla Michaels and Katherine Michaels. She is also survived by dear family friend Winnie Beerman who helped care for her as her health declined.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 28, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD with prayers recited at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Lexington Park, MD on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Father Marco Schad officiating. Interment will follow in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery, Lexington Park, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Gregory Shade Sr, Benjamin Raley, Thomas Hunt, Andrew Marziani, Gregory Meyers, and Stephen Meyers. Honorary pallbearers will be Gerard Gibson, Vincent Gibson, Robert Michaels, and Preston L. Rose Sr.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks and/or Little Flower School.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.