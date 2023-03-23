Catherine Elizabeth Honeycutt

Catherine “Betty” Elizabeth Honeycutt 91, of La Plata, MD, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

Betty was born on December 1, 1931, to Thomas and Katherine Soper in Washington, DC.

In 1949 Betty was introduced to William E. Honeycutt by a friend at her family home in Camp Springs MD. They were later married on January 19, 1950. They went on to have five children, Michael Honeycutt (Brenda) of Owings, MD, Thomas Honeycutt (Rainey) of La Plata, MD, Linda Wolfram of Mechanicsville, MD, Margie Davis (Mike) of Waldorf MD, and William L. Honeycutt (Kathryn) who predeceased his mother.

Betty loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed family gatherings, cooking holiday meals, and spending time with her late sister Lee Dotson in Jonesville, VA. Most of all, she enjoyed being “Nana” and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved by them so very much as well as everyone that knew her.

Catherine was predeceased by her beloved husband, William E. Honeycutt, her son William L. Honeycutt, brothers Thomas D. Soper and William L. Soper, and her sister Annalee Dotson. She is survived by her four children, and grandchildren, David Honeycutt, Thomas Honeycutt Jr., Jason Honeycutt, Preston Honeycutt, Michael Honeycutt, Jolene Honeycutt-Kremer, Katie Zilch, Krystle Davis, and Billy Davis. She is also survived by her seventeen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

On Thursday, March 23, 2023, the family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD, 30195 Three Notch Road. Interment will follow after the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice in Catherine’s memory.

