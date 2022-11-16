Catherine Marie “Cathy” Cross, 80, of Aquasco, MD, who loved to be called Mom by her children and Memaw by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, departed her loving family peacefully on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home. She was born on November 17, 1941, in Indian Head, MD to the late Albert Tayman Knott and Mary Lucy (Baden) Knott.

A devoted wife and mother, Cathy will be sorely missed as a dependable voice of love and support by her entire family. She married her true love, Frederick Wayne Cross, on March 2, 1968, and they spent fifty-four happy years together living and working the family farm, where they raised both of their children.

Wayne and Cathy were constant companions throughout their entire lives, never spending more than a day apart since Wayne returned from Vietnam in 1970. They shared interests including fishing, crabbing, and camping. She was actively involved in her church as well as the Southern Maryland Antique Power Association.

Cathy loved to bake and craft, which her two children took full advantage of when volunteering to bake cupcakes for the entire class or recruiting her assistance on science fair projects. David and Mary could always count on their mother’s support through all of life’s ups and downs, and to take their side always. Every visit to the grandchildren was met with a shake of the finger and a smile, knowing that a big hug with a pat was coming their way.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Frederick Wayne Cross of Aquasco, MD; son, David Wayne Cross of Aquasco, MD; daughter, Mary Margaret Cross Navarre of Lake Mary, FL; two granddaughters, Melissa Kaitlyn Weaver and Megan Kristina Cartwright; two step-granddaughters, Ana Noel Navarre and Carisa Marie Navarre; and two great-grandchildren, Kiri Alexa Weaver and Liam Michael Weaver. She is also survived by her siblings, Virginia McLaughlin, Joseph Knott, Rose Ann Zimmerman, Charles Knott, Dennis Knott, Jean Jones, and Dorothy Abell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mary Knott, and by her two siblings, James Albert Knott and Agnes Dodson.

The family will receive friends on November 18, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with Cathy’s Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 am officiated by Rev. Samuel R. ” Pastor Sam” Tryon at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will immediately follow at Immanuel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 17400 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, MD 20613.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Immanuel United Methodist Church.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.