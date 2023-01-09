CCAEMS Sadly Announces The Passing Of Barbara “ Bobbie” Cooke

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Association of Emergency Medical Services extends it’s deepest condolences to the family of Barbara “ Bobbie” Cooke.

Barbara was the first female of the Waldorf Rescue Squad & the first volunteer paramedic in Charles County.

We thank her for the many years of dedication and commitment to the county and citizens we serve.

Barbara Ann Cooke (Bobbie), 81, of Hughesville, MD, passed away on January 1, 2023, at Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

Bobbie was born August 31, 1941, to Charles and Catherine (Kitty) Burch in Washington, DC, and was one of six children. She had two children, Cathy and Cris.

Bobbie is survived by her daughter, Cathy Gibson (Michael) of Hughesville, MD; grandchildren, Aubrey Moses (Drew), Noah Gibson, and Luke Gibson; great-grandchildren, Blaire Brewer and Kade Moses; brother, Jerry Burch Sr. (Brenda) of Charlotte Hall, MD; and sisters, Lorraine Hancock of Compton, MD, Donna Jarboe (George) of Charlotte Hall, MD, Ellen Bowles (Donnie) of Charlotte Hall, MD.

Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents; daughter Cristina Lynn Cooke; her sister Judy Welch; brother-in-laws Phil Welch and Freddie Hancock.

Bobbie graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1959. After high school, she worked for the FBI in the fingerprinting division. Upon starting a family, she stayed home to raise her children. Bobbie was active in the Waldorf Homemakers Club. When Cathy and Cris were older, she went to work for Southern Maryland Communications. Bobbie continued her education to become one of Charles County’s first volunteer paramedics. She was an active member of the Waldorf Volunteer Rescue Squad and Charles County Medic Unit for many years. When Southern Maryland Hospital opened, she was hired as an Emergency Room Technician and worked for 30 years on the night shift.

Bobbie had a love for music. She always said when you sing, you pray twice. She was a gifted alto and sang with the Better Half Notes, a Southern Maryland women’s choral group, St. Peter’s Church choir, the Chesapeake Choral Arts Society, and with her daughter Cathy at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church.

Bobbie was a devoted mother, Grandmom, and Mom Mom. Family meant everything to her. Everyone who knew her loved and respected her. She was known for her cake baking and making sure everyone was celebrated on their special day.

Family will receive friends on Monday, January 9, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 11:30 am at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 100 Village Street, Waldorf, MD 20602. Family and friends will be received at 11:00 am at the church. Interment will follow at 1:00 pm at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Sisters of Charity of Nazareth (memorial gift for Bobbie Cooke), P. O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY 40048, or visit Nazareth.org to make an online donation.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.