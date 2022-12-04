CCPS 2022 Winter Break Operating Schedule

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) administrative offices are closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day. Schools are closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2, for winter break.

Schools, offices and buildings reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, as noted in the Parent Handbook/Calendar.

During winter break, some CCPS high schools may have athletic events such as games or practices planned during the day. These events will occur as planned. A list of planned athletic competitions for December is posted online at www.smacathletics.org.

Additionally, the indoor pools at Henry E. Lackey and North Point high schools, as well as the Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center at St. Charles High School, will be open during winter break through Charles County Parks and Recreation. The following is the winter break operating schedules for all three pools.

Closed Dec. 23-26.

Open Dec. 27-30, noon to 5 p.m.

Closed Dec. 31-Jan. 2.

Pool schedules are subject to change and are posted at https://www.charlescountyparks.com/recreation/aquatics.

CCPS posts calendar information on the school system website at www.ccboe.com.

