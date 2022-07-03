CCPS Board Approves Administrative Appointments, Included Six New Administrators

LA PLATA, Md. – The Board of Education at its June 27 work session approved several administrative appointments. The appointments include five new Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) principals, one new acting principal and five new assistant principals. The Board also approved a few administrative moves.

All appointments are effective July 1, 2022. As of July 1, the title of CCPS vice principal changes to Assistant Principal.

The Board approved the following appointments.

New principals for the 2022-2023 school year

Berry Elementary School: LeighAnn McLaud.

Dr. James Craik Elementary School: Jason Deihl.

Malcolm Elementary School: Scott Hangey.

Arthur Middleton Elementary School: Nicole Hawkins (acting).

Mary B. Neal Elementary School: Anthony Carroll.

St. Charles High School: Tammika Little.

Benjamin Harrington, who most recently served as principal at Middleton, moves to the principal role at William A. Diggs Elementary School left vacant with the retirement of longtime principal Debra Calvert.

McLaud moves to Berry as principal after serving for the past three years as a vice principal at Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School. McLaud also served as a vice principal at Diggs. Prior to pursuing a career in administration, McLaud was an instructional resource teacher at Neal and longtime elementary-level teacher at William B. Wade Elementary School. McLaud replaces Louis D’Ambrosio, who will oversee the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center as principal next school year.

Deihl was named vice principal at Craik in 2018. At the start of the 2021-2022 school year, he oversaw Craik as acting principal for several months while the principal was out on leave. Prior to 2018, Deihl was a vice principal at Eva Turner Elementary School and was previously a teacher with CCPS at both the elementary and middle-school levels. Deihl replaces longtime Craik Principal Michelle Beckwith, who is leaving CCPS for a principal role with Calvert County Public Schools.

Hangey has been a vice principal at Malcolm since 2021. Prior to joining the administrative team at Malcolm, Hangey served as a vice principal at both Gale-Bailey and J.P. Ryon elementary schools. Before joining CCPS, Hangey was a longtime science teacher and principal with Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS). Hangey replaces Malcolm Principal Mary Finneran, who took another administrative position within CCPS.

Hawkins is currently a vice principal at Gale-Bailey Elementary School. She joined the administrative team at Gale-Bailey in 2020 and spent three years as a vice principal at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School. Prior to her role at Dr. Mudd, Hawkins was vice principal at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School for two years. She began her teaching career with CCPS in 2002 as a special education teacher at Malcolm Elementary School. Hawkins also taught Grades 4 and 5 at Malcolm and was the school’s learning resource teacher before pursuing a career in administration.

Carroll moves to Neal as principal after serving for the past two years as a vice principal at Mattawoman Middle School. He joined CCPS in 2011 as an instructional resource teacher at Matthew Henson Middle School. Carroll was also the instructional resource teacher at General Smallwood Middle School for two years. He was named vice principal at Henson in 2015 and received the 2019 CCPS Vice Principal of the Year award. Carroll started his career in education with PGCPS. He replaces Neal Principal Deborah Brown, who will retire from her longtime career with CCPS on June 30.

Little has served as a vice principal at Henry E. Lackey High School for the past six years. Prior to her role at Lackey, Little was a vice principal at Benjamin Stoddert and John Hanson middle schools. Additionally, Little was a gifted resource teacher at General Smallwood Middle School, taught English at North Point High School and language arts at Mattawoman Middle School. She was recently honored by CCPS and the Board of Education as the 2022 CCPS Vice Principal of the Year. Little replaces St. Charles Principal Richard Conley, who was appointed to an Executive Director of Schools position with CCPS effective July 1.

New assistant principals for the 2022-2023 school year

C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School: Royshel Richardson. Richardson is currently a special education teacher at Milton M. Somers Middle School.

J.P. Ryon Elementary School: Adam Kennedy. Kennedy is currently an administrative intern at Theodore G. Davis Middle School.

William B. Wade Elementary School: Andrea Johnson. Johnson is currently a reading resource teacher at Somers.

Piccowaxen Middle School: Keir Lewis. Lewis is currently an assistant principal with Montgomery County Public Schools. A second vice principal role was added at Piccowaxen Middle School.

Benjamin Stoddert Middle School: Joseph Evans. Evans is currently a science teacher at Mattawoman Middle School.

The Board also approved the appointment of Matthew Loyd as assistant principal at Maurice J. McDonough High School. Loyd most recently served as a vice principal at St. Charles.

All appointments take effect July 1.