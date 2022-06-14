CCPS Celebrates The Careers And Retirements Of 101 Employees

LA PLATA, Md. – The Board of Education of Charles County recently honored 101 employees who have retired during the past school year or who had notified Superintendent Maria Navarro that they plan to retire at the end of this school year.

A retirement ceremony was held June 9 at North Point High School with catering by culinary students with the school’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program.

Collectively, the employees represented 2,353 years of service.

“You have helped create the school system as it is today,” Navarro said. “There is an infrastructure that has been built of people who love their jobs, love the community and love the children.”

She urged the retirees to stay active in the school system, perhaps by joining the Charles County Retired School Personnel Association. “And I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t say — if you’re ever bored on a Monday or a Friday, please sign up to be a long-term substitute,” Navarro said. “Enjoy your family, your loved ones and your retirement.”

Retirees are listed by their name, last position and last location where they served.

Elesa Ansell, language arts teacher, Mattawoman Middle School.

Robert Ansell, pupil personnel worker, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.

Lauren Ball, social studies teacher, North Point High School.

Margo Barbone, elementary science teacher, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School. .

Susan Belmore, art teacher, T.C. Martin Elementary School.

Chrystal Benson, student conduct/engagement officer, Starkey.

Brenda Bowie, secretary in transportation, CCPS Radio Station Road Annex Building.

Howard Brock, mathematics teacher, Mattawoman.

Patricia Broomfield, special education teacher, St. Charles High School.

Deborah Brown, principal, Mary B. Neal Elementary School.

Mary Buckey, secretary, Mary H. Matula Elementary School.

Debra Calvert, principal, William A. Diggs Elementary School.

Sheila Church, special education instructional assistant — Life Skills, St. Charles High School

Michelle Colbert, pre-kindergarten teacher, J.P. Ryon Elementary School.

Gary Cook, building controls system technician, CCPS Maintenance Shop.

John Criss, teacher/athletic director, Thomas Stone High School.

Jacqueline Curry, math interventionist instructional assistant, Theodore G. Davis Middle School.

Wanda Deavers, secretary to the principal, General Smallwood Middle School.

Margaret Donahue, library media specialist, Henry E. Lackey High School.

Ernest Downs, foreman-electrical-mechanical group, Maintenance Shop.

Linda Duckett, operations foreman, Annex Building.

Cheryl Edge, Spanish teacher, St. Charles.

Denise Edwards, secretary to the principal, Diggs.

Karen Elliott, special education instructional assistant, Stone.

Creig Fallin, literacy instructional assistant, La Plata High School.

Juliet Fallin, special education instructional assistant — Life Skills, La Plata.

Cynthia Fitzsimmons, infants & toddlers teacher, F.B. Gwynn Educational Center.

Heidi Furman, library media specialist, William B. Wade Elementary School.

Helen Garvey, kindergarten teacher, Indian Head Elementary School.

Karen Gibson, administrative intern, North Point.

Todd Glasgow, physical education teacher, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.

Hannah Godissart, kindergarten teacher, Berry Elementary School.

Heidi Gregory, food service manager, Matula.

Elaine Grimes, pre-school instructional assistant, Martin.

Carol Grosvalet, fifth-grade teacher, Berry.

Suzanne Grund, second-grade teacher, Mary H. Matula Elementary School.

John Haldeman, art teacher, Wade.

Lisa Haldeman, technology facilitator, Wade.

Amy Haliscak, mathematics teacher, Matthew Henson Middle School.

Linda Hein, food service worker, North Point.

Linda Hollomon, fifth-grade teacher, Malcolm Elementary School.

John Hollyfield, technology education teacher, North Point.

Sheryl Howell, art teacher, Thomas Stone High School.

Wanda Huffman, vice principal, Davis.