CCPS High School Athletes Named The Washington Post All-Mets Players

WALDORF, Md. – Several Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high school student athletes were selected as the 2022-2023 fall and winter season The Washington Post All-Met athletes, ranking from first-team, second-team, third-team and honorable mention. Every year, coaches from more than 250 schools in the Washington D.C., metropolitan area are invited to nominate top athletes from their sports. Final selections are made by The Washington Post’s scholastic sports staff.
All-Met players for fall sports are the Washington D.C., metropolitan area’s top athletes in offensive and defensive football, volleyball, soccer, field hockey and cross country. All-Met players for winter sports are the metropolitan area’s top athletes in basketball, ice hockey, indoor track, swimming and wrestling.
The CCPS students named 2022 The Washington Post fall sport All-Met players are:
Boys soccer
Honorable mention
- Dominic Good, junior, Henry E. Lackey High School.
- Isaac Vasquez, senior, Lackey.
Football offense
Honorable mention
- Tyrone Hudson, senior, North Point High School.
Football defense
Honorable mention
- Jamari Somerville, senior, Lackey.
- Kyree Wimberly, senior, North Point.
Golf
Honorable mention
- Shelby Herbert, junior, La Plata High School.
The CCPS students named 2023 The Washington Post winter sport All-Met players are:
Wrestling
First-team
- Connor Huff, senior, North Point.
Second-team
- Aidan Rivenburg, senior, North Point.
Girls swimming
Second team
- Addy Donnick, junior, La Plata.
Boys swimming
Honorable mention
- Gavin Abelende, sophomore, La Plata.
Boys basketball
Honorable mention
- Joshua Caine, senior, La Plata.
Girls basketball
Honorable mention
- Kennedy Hall, sophomore, Lackey.
- Nadeya Regala, sophomore, Lackey.
- Mia Johnson, senior, St. Charles High School.
Boys indoor track
Honorable mention
- Antoine Spencer, senior, North Point.
