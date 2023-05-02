CCPS High School Athletes Named The Washington Post All-Mets Players

WALDORF, Md. – Several Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high school student athletes were selected as the 2022-2023 fall and winter season The Washington Post All-Met athletes, ranking from first-team, second-team, third-team and honorable mention. Every year, coaches from more than 250 schools in the Washington D.C., metropolitan area are invited to nominate top athletes from their sports. Final selections are made by The Washington Post’s scholastic sports staff.

All-Met players for fall sports are the Washington D.C., metropolitan area’s top athletes in offensive and defensive football, volleyball, soccer, field hockey and cross country. All-Met players for winter sports are the metropolitan area’s top athletes in basketball, ice hockey, indoor track, swimming and wrestling.

The CCPS students named 2022 The Washington Post fall sport All-Met players are:

Boys soccer

Honorable mention

Dominic Good, junior, Henry E. Lackey High School.

Isaac Vasquez, senior, Lackey.

Football offense

Honorable mention

Tyrone Hudson, senior, North Point High School.

Football defense

Honorable mention

Jamari Somerville, senior, Lackey.

Kyree Wimberly, senior, North Point.

Golf

Honorable mention

Shelby Herbert, junior, La Plata High School.

The CCPS students named 2023 The Washington Post winter sport All-Met players are:

Wrestling

First-team

Connor Huff, senior, North Point.

Second-team

Aidan Rivenburg, senior, North Point.

Girls swimming

Second team

Addy Donnick, junior, La Plata.

Boys swimming

Honorable mention

Gavin Abelende, sophomore, La Plata.

Boys basketball

Honorable mention

Joshua Caine, senior, La Plata.

Girls basketball

Honorable mention

Kennedy Hall, sophomore, Lackey.

Nadeya Regala, sophomore, Lackey.

Mia Johnson, senior, St. Charles High School.

Boys indoor track

Honorable mention

Antoine Spencer, senior, North Point.

