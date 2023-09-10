CCPS High School Students Participate In Youth Leadership Seminar

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students attended the Hugh O’Brian Youth Seminar (HOBY) Maryland and Maryland Leadership Seminar Inc. earlier this summer.

After attending a leadership seminar or a Community Leadership Workshop (CLeW), students from school districts around the state return home with skills and a new set of resources to help make their schools and communities a better place.

CCPS students who attended the seminar June 8 to 11 at Towson University include Jordyn Oliver of Henry E. Lackey High School; Claire Bright and Lauren-Grace Compton of La Plata High School; Giavonni Whitener of St. Charles High School; Eden McGuinn of Thomas Stone High School; and Ethan Sugatan, Trinity Watford and Julia Pender of Westlake High School.

“This was a transformative experience that challenged each of us to take a close look at the positive impact that we can make in our community and how that carries out into the our world,” said Compton, who also carved out time in her summer to attend the Aviation Challenge Mach III space camp in Alabama and volunteered with her brother, Jack, to help first responders in Florida practice safety protocols and responses. The siblings were selected to participate in the drill due to their participation in the Civil Air Patrol. Community service is important to Compton, who runs a nonprofit, Tunes and Tales. “I am absolutely committed to the 100 hours of service that HOBY asks us to complete because I know that even the simplest efforts matter,” she said.

HOBY Maryland and Maryland Leadership Seminar Inc. were formed in 1979. The late actor Hugh O’Brian started Hugh O’Brian Youth (HOBY) Leadership in 1958 after being inspired by Albert Schweitzer to use his success to do something to make a difference in the world. In the late 1970s, the organization reached out to the Maryland Jaycees, a community service group, to start HOBY Maryland. The first year saw 46 high schools represented which has grown to 250 public and private schools around Maryland now participating.

During the seminar, students attend panels and hear keynote speakers talk about entrepreneurship, diversity, education and volunteerism. After each session, ambassadors can ask questions and have discussions with their peers. Ambassadors practice leadership skills through Leadership Labs and hands-on activities. Annually, students attending the event complete a service project to benefit the local community.