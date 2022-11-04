CCPS Receives Over 200 Coats For Students

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County School Bus Contractors Association (CCSBCA) recently collected over 200 winter coats for the annual Drive Away the Cold coat drive for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students in need.

Community members could drop off their new winter coats to three Community Bank of the Chesapeake locations from Oct. 1 to 22. On Oct. 22, the coats were collected from the participating drop off locations, boxed and ready to give to CCPS.

Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., Bethany Goodwin, CCPS Youth in Transition coordinator, along with CCPS Pupil Personnel Workers (PPW), and CCPS Department of Student Services staff, received the winter coats from CCSBCA ready to be organized and distributed to CCPS students.

Superintendent Navarro expressed her thanks for the work that is impacting the students at CCPS. “Thank you to the CCSBCA and the Community Bank of the Chesapeake for the contributions that were made to provide winter coats for CCPS students in need this winter,” Navarro said. Partnerships with organizations such as the CCSBCA make it possible for us to maintain our mission, to support the well-being of children.”

“The coat drive is so important to us each year for the help it provides to families in our community. Thanks to this collaboration, our kids will be warmer for the upcoming winter and that is our goal,” Mark Koch, president of the Charles County School Bus Contractors Association said.

