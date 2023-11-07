WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is seeking community input and suggestions for the name of a new elementary school that will open for the 2025-2026 school year. The school is under construction off St. Charles Parkway in White Plains in the new Highlands neighborhood and will be the 23rd elementary school for CCPS.

The CCPS School Naming Committee will consider submitted names and present options to the Board of Education of Charles County, which will ultimately vote and select the school’s name. Board of Education Policy 7230 outlines the school naming process and requirements for name submissions.

School name submissions must meet the following criteria established under Board Policy 7230. Name of geographic feature of or location in Charles County, as long as the name is widely recognized to relate to the area in which the facility is located and, if the geographic name contains the name of an identified person, the name meets the provisions of the policy concerning a person’s name. Name other than a person or geographic feature or location that the Board deems appropriate, as long as that name does not conflict with current Board policies, core values or curricular objectives. (Board of Education core values are linked here on the CCPS website). Name of person, as long as the person has been deceased for at least 10 years and had made a demonstrated contribution to the community, county, state or nation that exemplifies the current core values of the Board and the community.

CCPS will accept school name recommendations for Elementary School No. 23 through 11:59 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1. Anyone interested in recommending a name for consideration must provide written documentation, not to exceed one page (front and back), with information on the significance of the proposed name. School name recommendations can be submitted: Electronically using this form. Supporting documentation must be uploaded to the form in a downloadable format.

By mail to Shelley Mackey, School Naming Committee Liaison, Charles County Public Schools, P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, MD, 20646. Mailed submissions must include supporting documentation. Submitted materials should be photocopies.

By email to smackey@ccboe.com. Email submissions must include supporting documentation.

The School Naming Committee will screen and recommend names to the Board. The Board will make the final selection after the committee presents its recommendations. The committee may hold a virtual public hearing to gather community input on proposed names and suggestions.