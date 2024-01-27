CCPS Students Can Register For Extended Day Program

LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students in Grades 9 through 12 who attend Henry E. Lackey, La Plata, Maurice J. McDonough, Thomas Stone and Westlake high schools can earn high school graduation requirements outside of the regular school day by completing an extended-day course for original credit.

Priority enrollment will be given to students in Grades 11-12. Students in Grades 9-10 who register will be enrolled, space permitting. Courses are taught using the online APEX/Edmentum learning platform with deadlines set for unit completion.

Students who attend North Point and St. Charles high schools are not eligible since they can complete eight credits per school year within a block schedule. Students at all other CCPS high school earn seven credits a year within a period-based schedule.

Registration information Registration for Semester 2 courses opens at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 29, and runs through 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9. The application is linked below and opens live 8 a.m. on Jan. 29. Extended day program registration form.

Courses begin Monday, Feb. 26, and end Friday, June 7 (May 17 for seniors). Students can enroll in and earn one credit per year through this program.

Semester 2 course dates: Feb. 26 – June 7 (May 17 for seniors) The registration window is open from 8 a.m. Jan. 29, through 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9. Students can withdrawal by 6 p.m., March 1.

Available courses: Health II/Personal Financial Literacy (available to students in Grade 10 or 11 who are planning to graduate early or enroll in the Early College Program): .5 credit for each. Each course runs for seven weeks.

Personal Financial Literacy (available to students in Grades 10-12): 1 credit.

Exploring Computer Science (technology education credit): 1 credit.

Art I (fine arts credit): 1 credit.

Fitness for Life: .5 credit and Health I: .5 credit. Each course runs for seven weeks.



Course Details: Courses are taught using the APEX/Edmentum online platform with concrete deadlines set for unit completion.

Students will receive report card grades for Extended Day Original Credit courses and grades will be factored into the student’s GPA. Grades and attendance will impact eligibility.

Grades are comprised of written assignments in a digital platform, unit quizzes and tests that must be submitted through APEX/ Edmentum.

Students will be required to synchronously meet with their teacher via Zoom one day per week, Monday and/or Wednesday, between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m.

Students must use their school-issued computer and have a reliable internet connection to participate in the program.

Students should keep the Zoom app updated and look at their calendar in StudentVue for class invites. It is the responsibility of the student to join class and complete assignments according to deadlines set by the teacher.

Parents and students with questions should contact their child’s school counselor.

About CCPS Charles County Public Schools provides 27,598 students in grades prekindergarten through 12 with an academically challenging education. Located in Southern Maryland, Charles County Public Schools has 37 schools that offer a technologically advanced, progressive and high quality education that builds character, equips for leadership and prepares students for life, careers and higher education.

The Charles County public school system does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age or disability in its programs, activities or employment practices. For inquiries, please contact Kathy Kiessling, Title IX/ADA/Section 504 Coordinator (students) or Nikial M. Majors, Title IX/ADA/Section 504 Coordinator (employees/ adults), at Charles County Public Schools, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building, P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, MD 20646; 301-932-6610/301-870-3814. For special accommodations call 301-934-7230 or TDD 1-800-735-2258 two weeks prior to the event.

CCPS provides nondiscriminatory equal access to school facilities in accordance with its Use of Facilities rules to designated youth groups (including, but not limited to, the Boy Scouts).