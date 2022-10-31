CCPS Students Compete In Fall Chess Tournament

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) hosted its annual fall chess tournament Oct. 22 at Thomas Stone High School. After COVID-19 precautions kept spectators from observing recent past tournaments in person, parents, families and friends were once again allowed to observe play live.

The fall tournament was open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Students play peers at their or near their grade level. In between official games, students could practice with pick-up games in the Skittles — or practice — area.

William Posey, a junior at La Plata High School, likes that chess can be as stressful or relaxed as the player makes it out to be. “I like the strategy that goes into it,” he said. “You can play as seriously or just for fun.”

A total of 92 students competed in four rounds of grade-level division play, and one champion was named per grade level. Champions received a trophy and all other participants received medals. Felix Cummings served as the tournament director.

The following students earned the champion award for their respective grade-level division.

Tamea Jackson, kindergarten, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School.

Carter Baker, first grade, Dr. James Craik Elementary School.

Bentley Thompson, second grade, Mary B. Neal Elementary School.

Larra Victoria Carino, third grade, Indian Head Elementary School.

Luke McDonald, fourth grade, T.C. Martin Elementary School.

Carlos Borders, fifth grade, William B. Wade Elementary School.

Mason Kea, sixth grade, Mattawoman Middle School (tie).

Lionel Saravia, sixth grade, Mattawoman (tie).

Aundre Dudley Jr., seventh grade, St. Mary’s Bryantown School.

Joshua Butson, eighth grade, John Hanson Middle School.

Giusepee De Lama, freshman, Thomas Stone.

Alfred Johann “A.J.” Cruz, sophomore, Westlake High School.

Joshua Dieterle, junior, La Plata High School.

Andrew Miller, senior, St. Charles High School.

