CCPS Students, Governor’s Healthcare Heroes Poster Contest Finalist Present Art To CalvertHealth

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Earlier this year, the Office of the Governor of Maryland and the Maryland State Department of Education presented the 2022 Governor’s Healthcare Heroes Poster Competition for Maryland school students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Pictured (left to right) Chief Nursing Officer/VP Clinical Affairs Diane Couchman, CalvertHealth; Maria Lendacky, Art Teacher at Sunderland Elementary School; Noelle Harrell, rising third grader, CCPS; Lilah Flores, rising 6th grader, CCPS; Christie Cook, Supervisor of Fine and Performing Arts, CCPS; and Kasia Sweeney, VP of Strategy & Business Development at CalvertHealth.

The competition encouraged Maryland students to submit poster designs that depicted the theme “Celebrating Maryland’s Healthcare Heroes.”

A total of 131 schools from 18 local education districts participated in the competition. On June 15, the two Calvert County finalist for the 2022 Governor’s Healthcare Hero Poster Contest presented the health system with their artwork, which will be proudly displayed in the medical center.