CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – High school students currently in Grades 8-11 can apply to attend the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Virtual Academy program for the 2023-2024 school year. The application window opens 7 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, and closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24. Late applications will not be accepted.

The program is virtual for students in Grades 9-12 and is managed by staff at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center. Students who apply must meet minimum criteria to be accepted, and enrollment is not guaranteed. The application is linked here. Please note the application will not be accessible until 7 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3. A Spanish application will soon be available.

Students enrolled in Virtual Academy must participate in the program for the entire school year. Students applying for Virtual Academy must have at least 25 or fewer unexcused absences to be considered or at least a 3.0 GPA; data will be from the 2022-2023 school year. Additional information, including courses available through Virtual Academy, is posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/academics/virtual-academy.

Program overview

The CCPS High School Virtual Academy is an online educational program for students who are independent learners and want to continue their education in a virtual environment. Students interested in this program may include but are not limited to seniors needing four or fewer credits, students with school anxiety, students who require a flexible schedule to meet individual needs, students who prefer a nontraditional school setting, or a student apprehensive about in-person learning.

Program format

Students will complete assigned work through the APEX Learning digital platform. Students are expected to work independently for a total of five hours daily, four days a week (Monday – Thursday), with 90 minutes per day of live/direct teaching through Zoom in Synergy. Students are expected to be available for school from 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. Students should not have any other commitments during school hours.

Students in Virtual Academy will be enrolled in two courses per quarter which will allow the student to earn a total of eight credits per year. In other words, students will complete a year’s worth of work in one quarter. Advanced Placement (AP) classes will be a year-long course. Students will need to provide transportation to their home school for all scheduled State assessments and after school activities.

Accepted students who have either an IEP, 504, or EL plan on file with CCPS, are conditionally accepted pending the outcome of a school-based IEP/504 meeting. The team will determine if their services can be provided through the Virtual Academy program.

The expansion of Virtual Academy will offer on grade level courses, Honors, and select Advanced Placement Classes. Students will continue to have a graduation path, through the World Language completer or Business Management and Finance. Eligible students in Grades 11 and 12 participating in Virtual Academy will be able to enroll in dual enrollment through the College of Southern Maryland.

Courses in Project Lead the Way and/or Career and Technical Education (CTE) Completer Programs will not be available in Virtual Academy (except for Business Management and Finance).

Students will receive their report cards and diplomas through their home schools, as they are concurrently enrolled. Virtual Academy students will be able to participate in sports or extracurricular activities (i.e., clubs, marching band, drama, etc.) at their home school, pending they meet the eligibility requirements. Students can attend homecoming dances, prom, and extracurricular activities.

Students enrolled in the Virtual Academy must agree to remain for the completion of the school year. If a student wants to return to their home school, they will have the option the following school year.

Please contact the coordinators Tiffany VanDyke at 301-932-6612 or Brooke Kohlhorst at 301-934-7391 with questions or for more information.

