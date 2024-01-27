CCSO Celebrates Promotion of Correctional Deputy

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox and Major T.D. Reece, along with the Corrections Bureau, proudly announces the recent promotion of Master Correctional Deputy David Unkle to Corporal at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Cpl. Unkle’s hard work and dedication, coupled with his exemplary professionalism, have been instrumental in his advancement within the Corrections Bureau. His commitment to maintaining a high standard of service and his leadership skills make him a valuable asset to the Calvert County Detention Center.

Join us in congratulating Corporal Unkle on his well-deserved promotion and for his ongoing service and dedication to duty.