K9 Denny

WALDORF, Md. – Sheriff Berry and the men and women of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are saddened to announce the passing of retired K9 Denny. K9 Denny served the CCSO from 2011 until 2015, and was fiercely loyal to the end to his partner, Sergeant Colby Shaw.

K9 Denny specialized in Patrol and Narcotics. During his time of service, he had numerous apprehensions and recoveries. He was also a triple crown winner with the United States Police Canine Association on several occasions.

In 2015, K9 Denny retired after 4 years of service and lived out the rest of his life with the Shaw family. He will be greatly missed by the CCSO and his family at home, especially Sgt. Shaw. We thank K9 Denny for his dedicated service to the citizens of Charles County.

End of Watch: May 19, 2023