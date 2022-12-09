CCSO ‘No Shave November’ Raises Over $5,200 To Benefit Accident Victim

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) would like to graciously thank all of the deputies, civilians, and citizens who graciously donated to our ‘No Shave November’ fundraising effort to support the recovery and rehabilitation for accident victim McKenna Cox.

The Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center are proud to share over $5,200.00 was raised for the Cox family thanks to your efforts.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, Sheriff Mike Evans, Sheriff-elect. R. Cox and FOP President Cpl. N. DeFelice had the pleasure of donating the proceeds to McKenna and her family at their home in Prince Frederick.

While No Shave November is traditionally a fundraiser for cancer awareness, CCSO chose to instead raise funds to give back to those locally in need. “We are proud to support our community and give back in such a meaningful way.” -Sheriff Mike Evans.”