CCSO Presents Donation To Phi Alpha Zeta

WALDORF, Md. – Sheriff Troy Berry and the CCSO were proud to present a donation to The Phi Alpha Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

To use towards their 15th Anniversary book scholarships, which benefit graduating seniors in Charles County!

Sheriff Troy Berry presenting the check.

The Phi Alpha Zeta Service Foundation seeks to “improve individual and community living standards in Southern Maryland by promoting higher education achievement through scholarships, conducting community education and outreach campaigns, and supporting the programmatic initiatives.”

They provide scholarships to local students every year, and we are thankful that we are able to support this endeavor.

Congratulations to all of the 2022 scholarship recipients!