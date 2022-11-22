COVER- CCSO To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint
CCSO To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Traffic Operations Unit is conducting an impaired driver checkpoint this Wednesday, November 23.

Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round with the goal of educating the community and deterring these dangerous behaviors.

The CCSO is reminding motorists to always designate a sober driver.

The initiative is funded in part by the Maryland Highway Safety Office Impaired Driving Enforcement grant.

  1. Ok clowns! They’re giving you plenty of notice so it’s up to you to make a right decision. We’ll see how many of you don’t on Monday…

