Cecelia Ann Holley, 90 of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD.

She is the oldest daughter born on September 17, 1932 to the late William Gray “Bill” Holley and Mary Katherine Herbert Holley.

She is survived by her sisters: Mary Edna Warfield, Helen Katherine Dement and Elizabeth Mason “Betty” Holley; her niece and nephews: Daniel Dement (Shannon), Michael Neal Dement (Pam), and Diane Katherine Trossbach (Warren); and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother, William Herbert Holley.

Cecelia enjoyed crafting, croqueting, ceramics, and embroidery. She served as a certified judge for many years for the St. Mary’s, Charles, Calvert, Prince George’s and Montgomery County Fairs. She was also a Maryland State Fair judge.

Cecelia was a life member of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary. She served as the past president of the Southern Maryland Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of Maryland State Volunteer Fireman’s Association and a past member of the Historical Society.

Family will receive friends of Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with Fireman’s Prayers at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22945 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Leonardtown, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 361, Leonardtown, MD and Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.