Celebrate Sunfest In Ocean City With Recreation & Parks!

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) is excited to announce a bus trip to Ocean City, Maryland for Sunfest! We’ll provide the transportation, you plan your day at the beach for Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Ocean City’s Sunfest is one of the largest outdoor festivals in the region, attracting tens of thousands of attendees each year for arts, crafts, music, and food. Sunfest artists will delight your senses with art and craft creations. The many food vendors will awaken your taste buds with delicious foods – from famous Eastern Shore delicacies to pit beef, gyros, Asian cuisine, and much more. Not to mention, attendees can enjoy free live entertainment all day long. Sunfest has something for everyone! It’s your day, so you may also choose to explore Ocean City, you decide.

Registration is now open and available online with trip details provided. Tickets are available online at stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate; click “Online Registration” and then “Trips”. Don’t delay – we must meet a minimum enrollment to offer this trip.

Ticketholders will meet to check-in at 6:30 a.m. on October 21, 2023, at the R&P main office, located at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. The bus will leave Leonardtown at 7 a.m. sharp and arrive in Ocean City at approximately 11 a.m. Evening departure is scheduled for 8 p.m. that day, returning to Leonardtown at approximately 11 p.m.

For questions or assistance with online registration, please contact us at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1800 or via email to webtrac@stmaryscountymd.gov.