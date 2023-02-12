CHAPTICO, Md -On February 12, 2023 at approximately 7:14am., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 14000 block of Hurry Rd in Chaptico.

A barricade was declared, and members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Critical Incident Negotiations Team responded to the scene.

After several hours of negotiations, the suspect surrendered to deputies on scene and was taken into custody.

We will provide updates as they become available.

