Charges Pending For Suspended Driver In Unregistered Vehicle That Crashed Fleeing Police In St. Mary’s County

Paul Daniel Panholzer

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On June 9, 2023, at approximately 12:29 a.m., police and emergency personnel responded to a single motor vehicle accident reportedly showing fire on Three Notch Road in the area of Mt. Zion Church Road. Crews arrived to find an unoccupied vehicle overturned off the roadway on its side with no fire.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO), a deputy observed a white vehicle speeding in the area and attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Paul Daniel Panholzer, accelerated and turned right onto Mt. Zion Church Road to avoid detection. The deputy deactivated emergency equipment and did not pursue the vehicle. However, as the deputy approached Mt. Zion Church Road, the deputy observed the vehicle had left the roadway, overturned, and caught on fire. The operator was seen exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot, but was identified as Panholzer.

Panholzer was driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle and was driving on a suspended license. Cpl. Pontorno is investigating, and charges are pending for Panholzer.

