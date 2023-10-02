Charles "Bubby" Friess, Sr.

Charles Milford Friess, Sr. (Bubby), 82, of Bushwood, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. He leaves behind a legacy built not only in bricks and mortar but in the hearts and lives of those he touched.

Born on January 10, 1941, in Upper Marlboro, MD, he was the son of the late Milford Fishman Friess (Billy) and Dorothy (Burch) Friess. Bubby was the second of four children. Bubby was destined to be a builder from the very beginning. He learned the art of bricklaying at a very young age of 16, and throughout his life, he dedicated himself to perfecting his trade. His hands, weathered by the elements, were capable of transforming lifeless bricks into enduring works of art.

Bubby was not just a master of his trade; he also was a loving father, husband, and friend. He cherished his family and instilled in them values of hard work, dedication, and integrity. His love and support knew no bounds, and he was always there when his family and friends needed him.

Bubby attended Margaret Brent High School. After school, he was drafted in the 549th Military Police Company, United States Army, Fort Davis Canal Zone on October 9, 1963 where he served proudly for 2 years, then enlisted in the Army and Air Force National Guard and served until September 30, 1969. Bubby was a true artisan and master of his craft as a Master Brick Layer, Waterman and Mechanic for many years until he retired.

He was the husband of Sue Alice (Shotwell) Friess. The couple would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on December 23, 2023.

Though he has left this world, the walls he built and the memories he created will stand as a lasting tribute to his life. Bubby is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Sue Alice (Shotwell) Friess. He is also survived by four children: Son, Charles (Charlie) Milford Friess, Jr. of Bushwood, MD; Daughter Melissa Lou (Friess) Ferguson (Kevin) of Goodview, VA; Son Gary Lee Friess (Theresa) of Coltons Point, MD; Son Eric Walter Skinner (Carolina) of South Carolina.

He is also survived by his sisters: Dora Mae Rollins of Brandywine, MD, and Joyce Ann Beavers (Jim) of Moneta, VA. Bubby had six grandchildren: Frank Morris (Kayla) of King William, VA; Mitch Morris of Goodview, VA; Dustin Vachalek, Toby Friess, Cheyanne Friess, Wyatt (Whipper) Friess of Coltons Point, Maryland, Ethan Skinner, South Carolina and one great grandson Jayden Morris of Goodview, VA.

Bubby was preceded in death by his brother Ricky Friess and brother-in-law Buddy Rollins.

Bubby lived an amazing 82 years filled with so much joy. He loved his family dearly. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races, gardening, and sharing his harvest with family and neighborhood friends. Bubby loved having cookouts with friends and family on weekends. His side hobby was working on the water as a waterman and tinkering with his boat “Too Bad.” He cherished conversations with his neighbors and visiting friends.

Memorials are appreciated in lieu of flowers in the form of donations to the Seventh District Rescue Squad.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM with Rev. Peter Ackerman officiating. Interment will be private.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.