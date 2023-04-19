Charles Choi Schramm

Charles Schramm, 54, Star Wars fanatic, rider of motorcycles, and reader of books, put down his lightsaber on April 15th, 2023.

Beloved husband of Patricia.

Loving father of Craig, Amanda, and Rebecca.

Proud grandfather of Luna, who could always put the biggest smile on his face.

Charlie’s career in the military took the family traveling to many states over the years, and led to many fun and memorable moments that will last his family a lifetime.

Predeceased by his parents; Nicholas and Yong Hui Schramm.

Big brother of James, Suzanne, and Elizabeth.

Charlie will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters in law, bonus brothers, and other extended family as well.

His siblings say growing up as a family of six in a tiny house on Tamarack Street left them no choice but to be close to each other. They have many fond memories of their childhood together. Dinner as a family, playing cards on the weekend, going to the movies, and swimming in their pool were all things they did together. However, if there is one thing that defined their childhood, it was Karate School. Going to karate with Master Gross was like religion for their family. Everyone went, even their parents. Charlie was a natural, it was like he was born to do karate. He was so good he skipped his red belt test and went straight to black belt. His siblings all miss those days. They were all very proud of Charlie for his 20+ years of service in the Navy. It was a topic of point any time conversations of their older brother came up. He was a proud patriot to our country, and though his career took him far from New York, it gave him his beautiful family.

Charlie’s love for motorcycling led him to ride with the Potomac Victory Riders. The friendship and bond he formed with his riding brothers took him from the beaches of Southern California to the top of Nova Scotia. His passing is a great loss to his PVR family.

Our family wishes to express our sincerest gratitude to all of Charlie’s surgeons, doctors, nurses, and staff members who treated and guided him through this most difficult battle. All his pain and suffering has passed. He is gone way too soon, and nothing can be said to ease the pain of his loss. We will all miss him dearly, and love him very much.

May he rest in peace forevermore.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.