Charles County Accepting Applications For Historic Markers Program

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Government is accepting applications to recognize historically significant sites in Charles County, especially those stories that are not widely known or are under-represented in local history. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and will be evaluated twice a year. The first review date is for applications received by Monday, Feb. 27.

Considerations for a historical marker:

The historical marker recognizes a place or event of local, State, or national significance.

Historical significance based on: Relationship of the subject to Charles County history If the subject is included on an existing marker Contributions of the subject to Maryland or the Nation Consequence of the subject on Charles County’s history



For a copy of the Historic Marker Program application, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Historic-Marker-Program.

For more information or questions, contact Kathleen Seay at 301-645-0684 or SeayK@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.