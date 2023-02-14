Charles County Accepting Applications For Historic Markers Program
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Government is accepting applications to recognize historically significant sites in Charles County, especially those stories that are not widely known or are under-represented in local history. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and will be evaluated twice a year. The first review date is for applications received by Monday, Feb. 27.

Considerations for a historical marker:

  • The historical marker recognizes a place or event of local, State, or national significance.
  • Historical significance based on:
    • Relationship of the subject to Charles County history
    • If the subject is included on an existing marker
    • Contributions of the subject to Maryland or the Nation
    • Consequence of the subject on Charles County’s history

For a copy of the Historic Marker Program application, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Historic-Marker-Program.

For more information or questions, contact Kathleen Seay at 301-645-0684 or SeayK@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.

