WALDORF, Md. – In partnership with the Maryland State Arts Council, Charles County Government announced on Saturday, April 1, that the winning public art project for the outdoor place at Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center is our own Charles County resident, Donald Ely of Bryantown, Maryland. Ely’s winning proposal is Sunshine Pocket Park.

Sunshine Pocket Park Incorporates the lyrics, “everybody’s got a little light under the sun,” from the Parliament song “Flashlight.” This project creates an intimate place that encourages residents and visitors to share an experience and create new memories. There will be benches for relaxation, spaces to crawl through and climb, areas to explore, and photo opportunities.

Ely said, “It is an honor to be selected for a community project in the county where I live, a hop, skip and a jump away from Waldorf. I feel this project will be a success with the engagement of the community.”

Residents will be invited to help plant a safety hedge and paint a multi-colored sidewalk. Our local K-12 schools will be asked to paint sunshine pavers that will be hidden throughout the park. Motion is implied through the use of color and infused in the design of the landscape and structures.

The County will apply for the New Artwork Project Grant funds from the Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC). The execution of the project is contingent upon the county receiving this grant. If awarded the grant, installation of the project will begin in summer 2023, with estimated completion in 2024.

To view the winning proposal, visit https://bit.ly/3M5EOXY. To learn more about the Maryland State Arts Council, visit www.MSAC.org.