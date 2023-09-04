Charles County Board Of Education Files Lawsuit Against Social Media Companies

LA PLATA, Md. – The Board of Education of Charles County filed a lawsuit earlier this week against several social media companies, including Meta, Google, ByteDance and Snap Inc.

The lawsuit alleges that addictive products offered by these companies – including social media platforms Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok – are increasing the youth mental health crisis and placing a burden on school systems to provide adequate and essential mental health resources. CCPS is one of several school systems in Maryland, and nationwide, to file a lawsuit against the companies.

Included in the lawsuit is language about how social media platforms are designed to target and addict children. Social media algorithms sort posts in a user’s platform feed based on relevancy. Technology built into such platforms prioritizes which content a user sees in their feed. The algorithms can be used to manipulate users into staying on the platform as long as possible, leading to excessive use. Additionally, the minimum age of consent to join most of these platforms is 13 and the platforms do not offer enough safeguards to authenticate a user’s account details.

The lawsuit filed also alleges that the named social media platforms target youth and teens by exploiting a compulsion in them to feel connected and accepted. Mental health issues for students can include depression, anxiety and possible suicidal ideation. In the lawsuit, the school system alleges that the companies know about the negative impacts of social media on youth mental health but continue to prioritize profit over the safety and well-being of children.

“We know kids are coming to school with mental health struggles that may be exacerbated by their use of social media and exposure to harmful algorithms. We see these impacts each day when students come to school and struggle just to get through the day. It is our job to ensure that while students are in school, they are not only learning but thriving as individuals and are happy. It is our hope that this lawsuit holds the platform providers accountable for their negative impacts on children,” Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., said.

To better support the mental health needs for students, CCPS hired for the 2023-2024 school year four additional school psychologists, eight additional school counselors and three additional behavioral support program staff members. CCPS will also soon offer at the secondary level tele-mental health supports for students.

The school system is also hosting Mental Health First Aid classes for parents of children between the ages of 12 to 18. The classes will cover common signs and symptoms of mental health challenges often found in the age group including anxiety, depression, disordered eating and attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD). Additionally, parents can learn through the classes about signs and symptoms of substance use and how to interact with a child or adolescent in crisis.

While the class subject matter is geared toward helping children in the age range of 12 to 18, the classes are open to all CCPS parents. Visit the school system website at https://www.ccboe.com/quick-links/youth-mental-health-first-aid-for-parents to learn more and sign up for one the classes. The classes will be presented by Jennifer Conte, coordinator of student intervention programs for CCPS.

CCPS is represented in the lawsuit by Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea of Baltimore and Delaware, and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, co-lead counsel, in the national multi-district litigation against the companies. The firms work on a contingency basis, meaning there is no cost to the school system.