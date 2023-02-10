LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff provided a presentation on the Fiscal 2023 General Fund Review for the second quarter. Highlights included additional details on property taxes, income taxes, expenditures, and the fund balance budget.

Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff provided an update on the American Rescue Plan Act. These funds support local businesses and non-profits, public safety, infrastructure, and public health. A new webpage was developed to provide additional detail on how ARPA funds are being spent.

Legislative Update

Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell provided a legislative update for the 2023 Maryland General Assembly Session. Updates included that there are hearings scheduled for Senate Bill 373 on Feb. 15, Senate Bill 539 on Feb. 21, Senate Bill 519 on Feb. 24, and Senate Bill 543 on Feb. 24. Senate Bill 520 and Senate Bill 491 are awaiting hearing dates. Staff will coordinate testimony with the bill sponsors.

Update

Charles County Department of Health provided an infectious disease update on Charles County. Charles County has a 12.55 percent positivity rate for COVID-19 and is still in the low COVID-19 community level. In Charles County, 74 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Biden administration plans to end the COVID-19 national emergency in May 2023.

Approval Items

County Commissioners approved:

A letter of support for a Maryland Women’s Memorial at the Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park.

Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson, II, M.A. (District 4) as vice president for the Board of County Commissioners.

Appointments

County Commissioners approved appointing:

Robin Barnes as chairperson for the Planning Commission.

Gabrielle Gonzales as a citizen member; Shari Olson as the Humane Society representative; and Christine Montgomery as the vice chair of the Animal Matters Hearing Board.

Eric Jackson as the Charles County representative to the Local Government Insurance Trust Board of Trustees.

Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates, M.S. (District 2) to Commuter Ferry Stakeholder Group and Jeffry Barnett as designee.

Commissioner Gilbert O. Bowling, III (District 1) to Chesapeake Bay Critical Area Commission.

Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, M.Ed. (District 3) to Library Board of Trustees.

Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, M.Ed. (District 3) to Metropolitan Washington Air Quality Committee.

Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. and Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates, M.S. (District 2) as alternate to the MACo Legislative Committee.

Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson, II, M.A. (District 4) to Charles County Department of Social Services Committee.

Commissioner Gilbert O. Bowling, III (District 1) to the Board of Fire and Rescue.

Commissioner Gilbert O. Bowling, III (District 1) to Local Emergency Planning Committee.

Commissioner Gilbert O. Bowling, III (District 1) to the Fire/EMS Scholarship Committee.

Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates, M.S. (District 2) to Area Council on Aging.

Christina Elkins as designee to Charles County Scholarship Fund.

Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. to COMREL executive meetings.

Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates, M.S. (District 2) to COMREL general meetings and appoint Economic Development Department designee.

Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates, M.S. (District 2) to the College of Southern Maryland Advisory Council.

Commissioner Gilbert O. Bowling, III (District 1) to the Patuxent River Commission and appoint Paula Proctor as the designee.

Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ Board of Directors; Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates, M.S. (District 2) as first alternate; and Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, M.Ed. (District 3) as second alternate.

Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. as member to Transportation Planning Board and Jason Groth as alternate.

Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates, M.S. (District 2) to the Charles County Homeless and Emergency Shelter Committee and Rita Wood as designee.

Commissioner Gilbert O. Bowling, III (District 1) to Tri-County Council Veterans Regional Advisory Committee and Julie Bryson as designee.

Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson, II, M.A. (District 4) to Charles County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Taylor Yewell as designee.

Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson, II, M.A. (District 4) to the Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council and Deborah Hall as designee.

Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. to the Comcast or Verizon Negotiation Committee.

Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II, Esq. to Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Council.

Deborah Carpenter as member and Jim Campbell as alternate to Region Forward Coalition for Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

Michelle Lilly as member and Tony Rose as alternate to Human Services Policy Committee for Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

Beth Groth as member of Climate Energy and Environment Policy Committee for Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and Karen Wiggen as alternate.

Deborah Carpenter as member to Chesapeake Bay Resources Policy Committee for Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and Beth Groth as alternate.

Commissioner Gilbert O. Bowling, III (District 1) as member and Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. as alternative to the Food and Agriculture Regional Member Policy Committee.

Open Session Briefings

Department of Community Services staff provided a presentation on the 2023-2026 Local Management Board Community Plan. The Charles County Advocacy Council for Children, Youth, and Families is an active part of 20 external community initiatives that serve children and families in Charles County and directly funds eight programs. The community plan captures a snapshot of their current and future efforts.

Proclamations

Viewing option of meetings: Click Here

Next Commissioners Session Feb. 14 and 15, 2023

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.