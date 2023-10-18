LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Oct. 17, Commissioners received a briefing from representatives of the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) on the agency’s Draft FY 2024-2029 Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP) which outlines a six year capital budget investment of $21.2 billion in the states’ transportation network. A detailed list of the transportation funding priorities in Charles County is available in the draft, including a major transit priority that would bring light rail to the county, as presented on page 228 of the report. MDOT is proposing $20 million in project funding for the proposed light rail project to pay for the environmental review process, a necessary step before the project can move forward. Another major highlight is funding to study potential improvements to the intersection at US 301 (Crain Highway) and MD 228/MD 5 Business. This project will improve the safety and mobility for future developments.

Briefings

Acting Director of Fiscal and Administrative Services, Jacob Dyer; Assistant Chief of Budget, TaTanya Bowman; and Assistant Deputy County Attorney, Danielle Mitchell presented a briefing to Commissioners on proposed legislation tax credit for disabled law enforcement officers & rescue workers and public safety officers. Commissioners requested that staff return with additional information to outline the changes requested and more details regarding the fiscal note at a future date.

Acting Deputy County Administrator, Jenifer Ellin; Acting Director of Fiscal and Administrative Services, Jacob Dyer; and Assistant Deputy County Attorney, Danielle Mitchell presented a briefing to Commissioners on the state budget appropriations for Charles County under Senate Bill 291, which is also known as the Maryland Bond Bill. An update on the following areas included in this grant were provided: Behavioral Health Crisis Mobile Response Unit, Charles County Multicultural Recreational and Amphitheatre Facilities, Hospice of Charles County, Melwood Horticultural Training Facilities, Regency Furniture Stadium, and the Waldorf Urban Park and Amphitheater. Commissioners provided consensus to staff to request to change the wording to a market and economic feasibility study for a sports and wellness center. Funding for the study is part of the Maryland Stadium Authority budget.

Commissioners held a discussionbriefing on the private road, Edonton Place, made on behalf of Mr. Wayne Fowler.

Approval Items

Commissioners approved:

An interfaith commission funding request for up to $900 to fund expenses related to a Charles County Interfaith Commission Clergy and Faith Leaders Breakfast on Nov. 8, 2023 at the Waldorf Jaycees Community Center.

An update to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) with proposed changes to three new ARPA initiatives: the Housing Assistance Rental Program (HARP), Settlement Expense Loan Program Plus (SELP+) and the Surface Transportation Project.

An educational post card mailing option to inform the public about Code Home Rule vs. Charter government and to publicize the public hearings and public input process for the Charter Board. Commissioners approved an amendment to clarify language in the Code Home Rule vs. Charter content section.

Recognitions

Commissioners recognized members of the Xceleration Nation Track Club and Charles County Elite for their participation in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Track and Field Junior Olympics. A full list of the Charles County Track and Field Jr. Olympians and All Americans who were recognized can be found here.

Proclamations

Commissioners presented the following proclamation:

Next Commissioners Session: Oct. 24-25, 2023

