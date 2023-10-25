LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Oct. 24, Southern Maryland Heritage Area Consortium (SMHAC) Executive Director, Lucille Walker provided a briefing to Commissioners on the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area, which became officially designated on Jan. 5, 2023. Its launch was recognized by federal, state, and local leaders at a special event held on May 25, 2023. Walker highlighted the process for developing the management plan of the heritage area and public engagement efforts. She summarized the grant funding received to support the heritage designation, which totaled $900,000 over the past four years. The community can get more information by visiting www.destinationmaryland.com.

Briefings

The Department of Human Resources and Department of Fiscal Administrative Services staff presented a briefing to Commissioners on the Charles County Pension Plan (CCPP) Annual Investment and Actuarial Review. Plan managers review the contribution summary, funded status, participant statistics, and actuarial funding methods/assumptions used in the review.

The Department of Human Resources and Department of Fiscal Administrative Services staff presented a briefing for the Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan (SORP) Annual Investment and Actuarial Review. Plan managers shared an economic review, plan highlights, executive summary, and manager pages. Commissioners voted to amend the SORP’s investment policy statement to allow for investment in private assets, and to amend the asset allocation policy included in the investment policy statement.

The Department of Human Resources and Department of Fiscal Administrative Services staff presented a briefing on Other Post Employment Benefits (OPEB) Annual Investment and Actuarial Review. Plan managers discussed funding and accounting valuation, county contributions, total outlays, participant statistics, and the methods/assumptions used in the review.

Discussion Commissioners held a discussion on the request to waive attorney client privilege for a second investigative report completed earlier this year by Bernadette Sargeant, Esq., related to employee allegations of discrimination and retaliation, by a current Commissioner. Outside counsel, attorney Kevin Karpinski, provided the Board of Commissioners with guidance on considerations for releasing the final report to the public. A motion was made to release the Sargeant report, read it publicly in open session, waive attorney client privilege related to this report, with an amendment to include release of work files. Commissioners voted 2-2 on the motion, with one abstention, so the motion failed to pass.

Work Session

Commissioners held a work session on the Bryans Road Sub Area plan. Staff from the Department of Planning and Growth Management provided commissioners with a presentation, which provided an overview of the plan, community engagement, growth targets, public hearing, public comments, current and proposed land uses and densities, recommendations, and next steps. Commissioners approved the Bryans Road Sub Area plan in a 3-2 vote.

Public Hearings

Commissioners held a public hearing on the Spring 2023 Water and Sewer Category Cycle and voted to close the record, and approve applications for amendments. They also approved resolution 2023-16 to incorporate amendments into the comprehensive plan. Commissioners also held a public hearing on the Healthy Meals for Children Bill-2023-(09). They voted to keep the record open for 30 days, with a work session scheduled on the legislation on December 5, 2023.

Approval Items

Commissioners approved:

A memo for an additional $396,620.46 for Change Order #62 for the Mattawoman Inflow and Infiltration project, which is necessary to provide additional funding to cover the costs for unit quantity increase for the flow monitoring activities.

Changes to the Standard Operating Policy (SOP) Protocol for the Charles County Flag, which now includes consideration of requests from outside organizations for alternate flags to be flown, for a specific time.

The FY 2024 Commissioner’s Initiatives: $25,000 for the Drug Take Back Program; $5,000 for the Protection Plus Program; and $3,000 for the Veteran’s Corner.

Leases for Potomac Square and Cedarville. The Potomac Square lease provides space for the Department of Emergency Services staff. The Cedarville lease provides for an agreement with the Official Piscataway Conoy Tribe of Maryland, Inc. to use the property for tribal activities and community events.

The Wakefield PILOT Agreement. This agreement will allow for large scale renovations to bring the property up to current standards and offer 100% of the units at income-restricted and affordable rates over the long-term.

Action on Boards, Committees, and Commissions

Commissioners took the following actions:



Planning Commission

Appointed Jeffrey Bossart and Semia Hackett as Citizens Members and Kevin Wedding as the Chair.



Charles County Police Accountability Board

Appointed Ivan Hill as a District 3 Member.



Viewing option of the meeting and the Commissioner Listening Session: Click Here

Next Commissioners Session: Oct. 31 – Nov. 1, 2023

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.