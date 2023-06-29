Charles County Commissioners Meeting Update For June 27 And 28

LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, June 27, Economic Development and Purchasing staff provided a briefing to Commissioners on the minority and women-owned business enterprise program. Commissioners approved the introduction of legislation that would revise purchasing procedures, outreach and support to small, local, and minority-owned businesses that would improve opportunities for them to compete for contracts to provide goods and services to Charles County. Staff also presented a plan on how the county would enhance purchasing compliance with these new policies and procedures. Commissioners approved the request for a public hearing on the proposed legislation and associated resolutions, scheduled for Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Open Session Briefings

County Staff briefed Commissioners on issues related to the use of county-owned rights-of-way on Cobb Island. The rights of way are those areas where the unimproved road extensions lead to the water but are primarily important for drainage and stormwater management to prevent inland flooding and erosion. Staff shared a draft letter of notification to Cobb Island residents clarifying that these rights-of-way must be kept clear of permanent and semi-permanent structures, vehicles, and other equipment. The Commissioners approved the letter of notification and requested that signage be considered which explicitly prohibits the use of motorized access in rights-of-way.

Acting County Administrator Deborah E. Hall and Chief of Administrative Operations Catherine Reisinger presented an update from the space needs task force. They reviewed recommendations from past space needs studies; discussed current priorities for upgrading the Commissioner Meeting Room and identifying additional space for Recreation, Parks, and Tourism; analyzed potential options at the newly-acquired property at 107 Centennial Street and at the Port Tobacco building; and presented funding options for government building renovations.

Work Session

The applicant for the Docket 90 Amendment #22-90(22) Wooded Glen and Piney Reach Master Plan withdrew its request and Commissioners closed the record.

Approval Items

Commissioners approved:

Action on Boards, Commissions, and Committees:

Adult Public Guardianship Review Board

Reappoint Linda Stansbury, and Appoint James Person III as a Citizen.

Commission on Individuals with Disabilities

Appoint Merechia Davis, Vontasha Simms, Triniece Gillom, Marchesa Whittington, Mary Frances Kenion, Rain Batie, Daisha Miller, and Sandra Heredia as Citizen Members.

Board of License Commissioners (Liquor Board)

Reappoint Matthew Darden.

Business Loan Development Fund for Women Minorities and Veterans

Appoint Melissa Gilpin, Ayanna Moore, Troy Smith, Natonya Thomas, and Andrea Wiley.

Agricultural Land Preservation Advisory Board

Reappoint Charles Bowling, David Hancock, Sr., Lisa Hoxie, Ed May, and Robert Stahl.

Animal Matters Hearing Board

Reappoint Matthew Cook and Travis Yates and appoint William Johnson as the At-Large Member and Kaye Risk as the Humane Society Representative.

Agricultural Reconciliation Committee

Appoint Patrick Wilby, Samia Bingham, and Ryan Sekuterski as Citizen Members; and appoint Russell Schagel as the Charles County Farm Bureau Representative; and appoint Robert Stahl, Jr. as the Agricultural Land Preservation Advisory Board Representative.

Public Hearings

Commissioners held a public hearing on the Bryans Road Sub Area Plan. This plan is intended to guide future land use decisions in the Bryans Road area by establishing a land use plan that creates four distinct neighborhoods, adds opportunity for senior housing and recreational facilities, preserves rural areas, and protects the culture and history in Bryans Road. The record will remain open for public testimony until July 28 at 4:30 p.m. Click here to provide a statement.

Commissioners’ Public Comments Session

Commissioners provided an opportunity to receive and respond to questions and comments from the public. Please find a 2023 calendar of future dates and times that the Board of Commissioners holds public comment sessions here.

Next Commissioners Session July 11, 2023

