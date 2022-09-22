LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Chief Equity Officer Renesha Miles, Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris, County Attorney Wes Adams, and DEI/HR Coordinator Elaine Pollard provided the Board of County Commissioners with a presentation on Language Access Services in Charles County Government. The presentation highlighted the laws of language access, statistical data for language access needs, interpretive services that County Government is currently providing, and additional interpretive services offered in Charles County.

Open Session Briefings

Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff provided the Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter General Fund Report. County Commissioners approved the requested fund balance reserves, approved increasing the full-time County Government employee scheduled COLA to 3.5 percent, and approved providing a one-time bonus to sworn county officers.

County Commissioners approved the requested fund balance reserves, approved increasing the full-time County Government employee scheduled COLA to 3.5 percent, and approved providing a one-time bonus to sworn county officers. Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff provided an update on the American Rescue Plan Act. The plan was revised to move additional funds to cover stormwater projects. Due to additional broadband grants, the amount for broadband infrastructure was reduced. The remaining $3 million will be utilized to fund the broadband projects and the long-driveway grant program.

on the American Rescue Plan Act. The plan was revised to move additional funds to cover stormwater projects. Due to additional broadband grants, the amount for broadband infrastructure was reduced. The remaining $3 million will be utilized to fund the broadband projects and the long-driveway grant program. Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff provided a presentation on the 2022 Bond Issue. The proposed bond size is $50 million. There is a public hearing scheduled on Wednesday, Oct. 5 for the bond resolution.

on the 2022 Bond Issue. The proposed bond size is $50 million. There is a public hearing scheduled on Wednesday, Oct. 5 for the bond resolution. Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided a presentation on Amendments to the Charles County Forest Conservation Ordinance . County Commissioners approved scheduling a public hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. in hybrid format.

on . County Commissioners approved scheduling a public hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. in hybrid format. Department of Human Resources Director Alexis Blackwell and County Attorney Wes Adams provided a presentation on the Health Officer Processes for nomination, evaluation, and removal. County Commissioners approved the updated processes.

Appointments

County Commissioners appointed:

Lester Anderson as District 4 representative to the Board of License Commissioners (Liquor Board).

Ernestine Ward to the Board of Appeals.

Update

Deputy County Administrator Deborah Hall, Chief Information Officer Evelyn Jacobson, and ThinkBig representatives provided an update on Charles County broadband projects. Highlights included the Long Driveway Grant Project, the North Nanjemoy Grant Project, Nanjemoy and Cobb Neck Broadband Buildout update, and easements. County Commissioners approved the request to extend the NCN Broadband Buildout completion date by six months; as well as using a portion of APRA funding that has been set aside for broadband projects for the Long Driveway Category 3 Grant Program.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) representatives, Charles County officials, and County Government staff participated in MDOT’s annual Consolidated Transportation Program Tour. Participants discussed MDOT’s Draft FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program, which details a $19.9 billion six-year capital budget investment in the state’s transportation network. The meeting is part of MDOT’s tour of 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City to update local officials and the public on the CTP. MDOT Deputy Secretary Sean Powell and other MDOT officials outlined the state’s investments and discuss Charles County’s transportation priorities.

Public Hearing

County Commissioners held a public hearing on water/sewer service category amendments for the Spring 2022 cycle. County Commissioners approved Resolution 2022-15 adopting the spring 2022 amendments and incorporating these amendments into Charles County Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan.

County Commissioners also held a public hearing on Bill 2022-03 Length of Service Award Program Determination and Payment of Benefits. County Commissioners adopted the bill.

Viewing option of meetings: Click Here

Next Commissioners Session: Sept. 27 and 28, 2022

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.