LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, October 3, Commissioners received a briefing on draft legislation regarding the removal of an elected county commissioner. The draft legislation requires a sustained finding, by a state or federal court, of workplace misconduct and a violation of the code of ethics. Prior to any vote for removal, a public hearing must be held on the matter. If there is a unanimous vote to remove by all the Commissioners who are not subject to the finding of workplace misconduct, it shall take effect immediately and be followed by the appointment by the Governor to fill the vacancy according to the local government article of the annotated code of Maryland. Commissioners voted 3-1, with one abstention, to introduce the legislation. Commissioners voted 4-1 to schedule a hybrid public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 28 to receive comments on this proposed legislation.

Briefings Representatives from Greenberg Gibbons, a Maryland-based real estate development company, provided a briefing to Commissioners on the status of the Waldorf Station development project. They shared status updates on infrastructure and residential elements and senior housing construction on the east side (phase 1), near Brentwood Drive and Waldorf Station Drive (across from Pinefield Road). Potential retail options are being explored for designated pad sites on the east side. Future retail expansion on the west side (phase 2) of the development area is partially dependent on the completion of Western Parkway.

Commissioners received a briefing on a zoning map amendment for Dash-In Food Stores, Inc., the applicant. The property is located at 3620 Mattawoman-Beantown Road in Waldorf, and the applicant has requested that the zoning be amended from its current zone of rural conservation to a community commercial zone, based on the applicant’s claim of substantial change in character of the surrounding neighborhood. The staff report provided as background includes a summary and analysis of the request, its consistency with applicable county plans, and recommendation by the Planning Commission to support the request. Commissioners approved the introduction and request for a hybrid public hearing and scheduled it on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.

Commissioners received a briefing on the iRecycle Smart partnership. This is a joint effort between Charles County Government and Charles County Public Schools to provide education and resources to improve the schools’ recycling program. The program features a recycling mascot, named Chuck Itin, who engages with students on how to recycle successfully by reducing use of disposable products, reusing what they can, and rethinking choices whenever possible.

Work Session – To Be Rescheduled A work session on the Bryans Road Sub Area Plan will be rescheduled to allow more time for consideration of public comments on the plan. It has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 24. Public Hearing

Commissioners held a public hearing on an authorizing resolution for Charles County’s 2023 Bond Issuance of $55 million. At the conclusion of the hearing, Commissioners adopted Resolution 2023-15 Authorizing Charles County Government Issuance of Bonds 2023.

Commissioners approved: Community support funding and Media Services support for a visit to Charles County on Thursday, October 12, from the Maryland International Agriculture and Environment Conference and El Salvador Delegation. Commissioners directed staff to prepare a potential media statement regarding the visit, in coordination with the state officials.

A motion to add a discussion item regarding the release of the report on the second workplace harassment investigation on Oct. 24, 2023, Commissioners’ agenda.

A change to the schedule for the Commissioners Meeting on Tuesday, October 31, to cancel the public comment session and adjourn the meeting by 2:30 p.m.

A lease renewal for the Port Tobacco U.S. Post Office.

Support for Operation Green Light as part of Veterans Day recognition requested by District 3 Commissioner Amanda Stewart. Staff will light up the courthouse with green lights to recognize veterans from Nov. 4-11, 2023, and the lights will be removed on Monday, Nov. 13, after the weekend.

