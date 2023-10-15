Charles County Economic Development Department Holds Fall Meeting In November

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Economic Development Department will host its annual Fall Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center (3090 Crain Highway, Waldorf) from 8 a.m. to noon. This year’s theme is “Charles County: Advancing Workforce Together.”

Across the country, businesses need help attracting and retaining a skilled workforce. With changing workforce dynamics in a post-pandemic economy, employers need to remain informed about current trends and modify their approaches to align with employee needs. The 2023 Fall Meeting, tailored for Charles County employers, will address workforce challenges and provide insights on strategies for nurturing and sustaining a skilled and diverse team.

“The Charles County Economic Development team is dedicated to assisting businesses as they navigate the challenges and opportunities as they arise,” said Economic Development Director Kelly Robertson-Slagle. “The 2023 Fall Meeting aims to provide local businesses with relevant tools, tips, and resources to enhance their workforce retention strategies, ensuring sustained growth and future success.”

Maryland Secretary of Labor Portia Wu is the opening speaker, discussing current workplace trends in Maryland. Brad Little-Turner, President and CEO of the National Association of Workforce Boards, will keynote the event, emphasizing the essential resources that help accelerate the impact of workforce development to advance prosperity.

“CharlesChats,” a segment featuring workforce development leaders, will explore the challenges and opportunities of developing a skilled and diverse workforce. Each will share their perspective, all intended to deepen attendees’ understanding of the evolving workforce landscape in Charles County. A Circle of Services panel will spotlight the partner resources available to businesses. The Charles County Economic Development Department will also present an economic development update.

To learn more about the Fall Meeting or register, visit the EDD website at https://www.meetcharlescounty.com/fall-meeting-2023/.