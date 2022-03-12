WALDORF, Md. — Music is in the air this spring as Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high schools prepare to bring musicals to the stage.

Henry E. Lackey High School is telling the tale as old as time with “Beauty and the Beast” at 6:30 p.m. March 31 to April 2 at the school. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. CCPS employees with their badge can receive two complimentary tickets. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/59314. Lackey is at 3000 Chicamuxen Road in Indian Head.

North Point High School will find their corner of the sky with “Pippen” April 7 through 9 at the school. The shows will be staged at 7 p.m. during its run with an additional 1 p.m. matinee on April 9. Tickets are available at the door and are $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens, and one complimentary ticket per CCPS employee badge. North Point is at 2500 Davis Road in Waldorf.

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Find out when Westlake High School stages “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical,” 7 p.m. April 7 though 9 at the school. Tickets are available at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for students, and CCPS employees with their badge can receive two complimentary tickets. Westlake is at 3300 Middletown Road in Waldorf.

You might want to comb your hair with a dinglehopper before heading to Maurice J. McDonough High School to watch “Disney’s The Little Mermaid.” The play will be staged April 8 through 10 with 7 p.m. shows set for April 8 and 9. On April 9 and 10, 2 p.m. matinees will be held.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students, senior citizens and military members with identification, and one complimentary ticket per CCPS employee badge. To purchase tickets and learn more about the show, visit https://mhsdrama303.booktix.com/. McDonough is at 7165 Marshall Corner Road in Pomfret.

Join Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion as they ease on down the road to see “The Wiz” at St. Charles High School April 8 through 10 at the school. Shows are 7 p.m. on April 8 and 9 with 2 p.m. matinees set for April 9 and 10. Buy tickets at the door.

They are $10 for adults, $5 for students, senior citizens and military members with identification, and one complimentary ticket per CCPS employee badge. St. Charles is at 5305 Piney Church Road in Waldorf.

La Plata High School will be laughing at clouds when “Singing in the Rain” is staged April 28 through 30 at the school. Shows are 6:30 p.m. during its run with an additional matinee at 2:30 p.m. on April 30. Purchase tickets at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and CCPS employees with their badge can receive two complimentary tickets.

La Plata is at 6035 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Hang out with Linus, Lucy and the rest of the Peanuts gang for “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” at Thomas Stone High School 7 p.m. April 28 to 30. General admission tickets are $5 per person and available at the door. Thomas Stone is at 3785 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf.