Charles County Housing Choice Voucher Program Waiting List Opens June 20

LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Housing Authority Division is accepting applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program Waiting List lottery. Online applications will be accepted at https://www.waitlistcheck.com/MD1338-4122 starting Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 8 a.m. through Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 4:30 p.m., 24 hours a day. Applications will be accepted online only.

Preference is given to elderly, disabled, and veteran households and those who live or work in Charles County. There is no advantage to applying early, as selection is through a lottery process.

The 500 applicants selected via the lottery will be added to the Charles County Department of Community Services Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List and contacted for enrollment at a later date. The lottery results and application status will be available online on Aug. 1, 2023, at www.WaitListCheck.com. Applicants that are not selected will need to reapply when the list reopens.

Applicants may use any computer, tablet, or smartphone with internet access to apply. Those without internet access can use locations with free Wi-Fi, such as the Charles County Public Library parking lots and public businesses. Paper and digital applications will not be available.

Applicants and family members can be listed on one application only. Applicants must be 18 or older to apply or be an emancipated minor as defined by law. Applicants selected to be on the waiting list must meet eligibility requirements and preferences at the time of application and enrollment.

Persons with disabilities that need help completing the online application are to call 301-934-0116 no later than Friday, June 23, 2023, by 4:30 p.m. to receive a referral for assistance. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711 or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.