Charles County Literacy Council Raises Over $7,000 At Annual Adult Spelling Bee Fundraiser

BRYANTOWN, Md. – This past Saturday night the Charles County Literacy Council held their annual adult spelling bee fundraiser at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bryantown in order to raise money for their organization.

Recently, they were denied a grant from the National Book Foundation that would have paid for instructional books that they desperately need. Their annual grant from Charles County Charitable Trust has also decreased by $5,000 from previous years. Due to these financial adjustments, the Council’s goal for the Bee was to raise $10,000 for their wonderful program. They were able to raise $7, 244.

To start the night off, a meal was served and happy hour was observed with spirited beverages available for purchase. A silent auction of donated items and a 50/50 raffle were available throughout the night to contribute to. After a brief introduction from the Council about the importance of the organization’s invaluable work, the spelling bee itself began on the stage. At the behest of some kind competitors, this writer was even invited to participate in the initial round of the spell off. However, I am bereaved (okay, not really) to report that the team I impromptu joined, Boss Babes, was the first to be knocked out by the word braggadocio.

From there, the thirteen remaining teams were whittled down to the Spellbinders, Huntington Wannabes, and the St. Mary’s Angels. After a nail biting couple of words, the Spellbinders were knocked out, leaving only two teams left. The straw that finally broke the camel’s proverbial back was the word commissar. Ultimately, the St. Mary’s Angels were the ones who took home first place.

The announced winner of the 50/50 raffle opted to graciously donate her winnings back to the organization. Several silent auctions winners also left happily with their rightful prizes.

The Literacy Council has created an annual evening that not only helps them to continue their epic work for the community, but also is a genuinely enjoyable time. Everyone is immensely welcoming and creates a real sense of community during the event among all attendees and competitors. Humor is sprinkled throughout through the use of farewell songs when teams get knocked out and creatively chosen team names (my highlight was Highway to Spell). Consider joining in on this wonderful and rewarding event next year. I promise you will not regret it.

According to the U.S. Literacy Facts published by ProLiteracy, approximately 18 to 20 percent of all adult Americans are functionally illiterate. This negatively affects their daily lives in a myriad of ways including, but not limited to, not being able to read medication labels, decipher a bus schedule, apply for a job, voting, or even something simple that we often take for granted – reading to our children. However, the Literacy Council of Charles County has been diligently working to right this wrong since 1964 when they first opened their doors to exceptional results.

For more information on the Literacy Board of Charles County and to donate to their cause, please visit their website here.

