Andrew William Sloop

WALDORF, Md. – Officers assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Domestic Violence Unit are seeking help locating Andrew William Sloop, 34, of Indian Head, who is wanted in connection with a violent assault.

Sloop is 5’8” and weighs about 155 pounds. It is not known if he is in the area or if he left in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866–411-TIPS.

