Charles County Police Encourage Kids To “Just Say No” To Drugs And Alcohol

LA PLATA, Md. – This week, the School Resource Section had the opportunity to host their final camp of the summer: Just Say No camp!

The students were given a lesson about the dangers of using tobacco by the Charles County Department of Health, and officers talked to them about staying away from drugs and alcohol.

They watched a K-9 demonstration, and detectives demonstrated how they investigate crimes.

Sheriff Berry stopped by to talk to the students about leadership and making good choices.

The students also enjoyed swimming and a trip to Sky Zone!

Many thanks to the Charles County Board of Education, La Plata High School, and Charles County Parks and Rec for allowing us to use their facilities, and to Robert and Sandra Fulton of Television Inspection Equipment for your sponsorship!

The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention Youth and Victim Services (partially) funded this project under sub-award number CGPF-2022-0010.

All points of view in this document are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the official position of any State or Federal Agency.