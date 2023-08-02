Charles County Public Schools Set Dates For Open Houses, Back-To-School Nights

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has released its open house schedule for the 2023-24 school year. Listed below are open house dates and times, and other activities for schools. Please call the specific school with questions about open house events.

Elementary Schools

C. Paul Barnhart, open house, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Sept. 7.

Berry, open house, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 7.

Billingsley: Open house (Prek-Grade 2), 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sept. 6. Open house (Grades 3-5), 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sept. 7.

Dr. Gustavus Brown: Back-to-school night for students in prekindergarten through Grade 2, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 6. Back-to-school night for students in Grades 3-5, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 7.

Dr. James Craik, open house, 6 to 7 p.m., Sept. 6.

William A. Diggs: Open house for students in prekindergarten through Grade 2, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 6. Open house for students in Grades 3-5, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 7.

Gale-Bailey, open house, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Sept. 7.

Dr. Thomas L. Higdon, open house, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 7.

Indian Head, open house, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 20.

Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer: Open house for students in prekindergarten through Grade 2, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 6. Open house for students in Grades 3-5, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 7.

Malcolm, open house, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 7.

T. C. Martin, open house, 5 to 6 p.m., Sept. 6.

Arthur Middleton, open house, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Sept. 6.

Walter J. Mitchell: Open house for students with last names beginning with A-L, 4 to 4:45 p.m., Sept. 27. Open house for students with last names beginning with M-Z, 5 to 5:45 p.m., Sept. 27.

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy, open house, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 4.

Mary H. Matula: Open house for students in prekindergarten through Grade 2, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Oct. 3. Open house for students in Grades 3-5, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Oct. 5.

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, open house, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 7.

Mary B. Neal, open house, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Sept. 7.

J. C. Parks: Open house for students in prekindergarten through Grade 2, 6 to 7 p.m., Sept. 7. Open house for students in Grades 3-5, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Sept. 7.

J. P. Ryon: Open house for students with last names beginning with A-L, 5 to 5:45 p.m., Sept. 7. Open house for students with last names beginning with M-Z, 6 to 6:45 p.m., Sept. 7.



Eva Turner, open house, 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 4.



William B. Wade: Open house for prekindergarten to Grade 2 students, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 6. Open house for students in Grades 3-5, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 7.



Middle Schools

Theodore G. Davis, open house, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 14.

John Hanson, open house, 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 4.

Matthew Henson, open house, 5 to 7 p.m., Sept. 14.

Mattawoman, open house, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 14.

Phoenix International School of the Arts (PISOTA), open house, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 11.

Piccowaxen, back-to-school night, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept 14.

General Smallwood, open house, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 19.

Milton M. Somers, open house, 6 to 8 p.m., Sept. 13.

Benjamin Stoddert, open house, 5 to 7 p.m., Sept. 14.

High Schools

Henry E. Lackey, open house, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 18.

La Plata, open house, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 21.

Maurice J. McDonough, open house, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 19.

North Point, open house, 6 to 8 p.m., Sept. 19.

St. Charles, open house, 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 17.

Thomas Stone, open house, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 19.

Westlake, open house, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 21.

Centers

Early Learning Center at CSM, open house, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Sept. 20.



Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, open house, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Sept. 20.

