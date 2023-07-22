Charles County Public Schools Welcome New Administrators, Fenwick Is Named Principal Of Westlake

LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) recently announced administrative appointments for the 2023-2024 school year. The recent changes include appointments at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

Dana Fenwick has been named principal of Westlake High School. She takes the position following the retirement of Diane Roberts. Fenwick earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s from Western Governors University in Utah and started her career with CCPS in 2013 as a special education teacher. She went into administration becoming an administrative intern before being named an assistant principal at Westlake in 2019.

The following assistant principal (AP) appointments are effective immediately pending official approval by the Board of Education on Aug. 8:

Carrie Burke, an instructional coach and assistant principal in Austin, Texas, moves to the assistant principal role at Billingsley Elementary School. Burke is a former assistant principal with CCPS having worked at T.C. Martin Elementary School with Billingsley Principal Sabrina Robinson-Taylor before moving to Texas.

Doug Crawford, the administrative intern at Westlake High School, moves to an assistant principal role at La Plata High School.

Jennifer Elder, an instructional resource teacher at Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School moves to the assistant principal role at T.C. Martin.

Beth Hancock, an administrative intern at John Hanson Middle School, moves to an assistant principal role at General Smallwood Middle School.

Paige Hickman, an instructional resource teacher at Theodore G. Davis and General Smallwood middle schools, moves to an assistant principal role at Henry E. Lackey High School.

Shakeya Hockett, an English teacher at Thomas Stone High School moves to the role of an assistant principal at Westlake High School.

Janee Johnson, a first-grade teacher at Billingsley Elementary School, moves to the assistant principal role at Indian Head Elementary School.

Derrick Thornton, an academic mentor at Mattawoman Middle School moves to an assistant principal role at Berry Elementary School.

The following administrative transfers have taken effect for the 2023-24 school year.

Robynn Mudd, the assistant principal at Indian Head Elementary School, moves to an assistant principal role at Billingsley Elementary School.

Rich Pauole, the former athletic director at La Plata High School, was recently named director of student activities, athletics and aquatics.

To read more about administrative changes for the 2023-24 school year, visit www.ccboe.com.

About CCPS

Charles County Public Schools provides 27,598 students in grades prekindergarten through 12 with an academically challenging education. Located in Southern Maryland, Charles County Public Schools has 37 schools that offer a technologically advanced, progressive and high quality education that builds character, equips for leadership and prepares students for life, careers and higher education.

The Charles County public school system does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age or disability in its programs, activities or employment practices. For inquiries, please contact Kathy Kiessling, Title IX/ADA/Section 504 Coordinator (students) or Nikial M. Majors, Title IX/ADA/Section 504 Coordinator (employees/ adults), at Charles County Public Schools, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building, P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, MD 20646; 301-932-6610/301-870-3814. For special accommodations call 301-934-7230 or TDD 1-800-735-2258 two weeks prior to the event.

CCPS provides nondiscriminatory equal access to school facilities in accordance with its Use of Facilities rules to designated youth groups (including, but not limited to, the Boy Scouts).