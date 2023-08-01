CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Charles County Environmental Resources Division encourages residents and businesses to help combat littering by “adopting” a County area or spot. The Adopt-A-Spot Program is a litter awareness campaign designed to aid in the removal of litter and debris from open public spaces around Charles County, such as parks, trails, and neighborhood playgrounds.

Residents, volunteer groups, and businesses can participate (supervision is required for ages 17 and younger). There is no cost to participate in this program. Volunteers will receive sign recognition in exchange for cleaning their spot at least three times in a calendar year. Gloves, bags, trash grabbers, and safety vests will be provided free of charge as well as trash disposal.

The Adopt-A-Road and Adopt-A-Spot programs are community initiatives through the Environmental Resources Division that aim to enhance the cleanliness and appearance of local roadways and public spaces. Become an environmental steward for Charles County. An official sign will be installed on your adopted area recognizing your efforts to “Keep Charles County Beautiful.”

To participate in the Adopt-A-Road/Adopt-A-Spot program, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/services/environmental-resources. For additional information, contact the Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599 or email AdoptARoad@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Residents with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.