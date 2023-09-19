Charles County Seeking Public Input On Mitigation Plan

WALDORF, Md. – The Department of Emergency Services is seeking public input on its Hazard Mitigation Plan Update. The Hazard Mitigation Plan identifies potential hazards and lists future projects that may reduce or eliminate damage before a disaster strikes. The deadline to provide input is Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Mitigation planning not only saves lives, but also reduces disaster costs. Public-sector investment in mitigation since 1995 by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the Housing and Urban Development (HUD), cost the country $27 billion but will ultimately save $160 billion, meaning $6 is saved for every $1 invested.

Input from our residents, community members, business owners, and visitors will help ensure the success of the County’s hazard mitigation plan and projects. There are a variety of ways community members and stakeholders can participate:

Public Survey: Take a survey to provide feedback on concerns regarding local hazards and disaster risk. The survey takes around ten minutes to complete. Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K9VMPDJ

Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K9VMPDJ

Follow Us: Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CharlesCountyDES/ for hazard mitigation updates and other emergency preparedness, response, and recovery information.

Spread the Word: Tell your Charles County family, friends, and neighbors about the plan and how they can help!

Reach Out: For questions regarding the plan, contact Gary Lewis, Department of Emergency Services at lewisg@charlescountymd.gov.

Learn more about the Charles County Hazard Mitigation Plan at https://www.charlescountymd.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/2416/637107282475030000.