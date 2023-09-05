Charles County Seeking Volunteers For Christmas Connection Program

LA PLATA, Md. – Christmas Connection is a volunteer and interagency partnership that provides holiday cheer to seniors and families in need during the holiday season.

The Charles County Department Aging and Human Services heads the “Adopt-a-Senior” portion of the project and is seeking volunteers to prepare and deliver holiday food baskets to seniors who have been determined to be financially needy and without support of family during the holiday time.

If a senior resident is in need of a holiday food basket, they may contact the Department of Social Service to see if they qualify.

Individuals wishing to volunteer should call the Aging and Human Services Division at 301-934-6737 or hammonju@charlescountymd.gov by Friday, Oct. 27. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.